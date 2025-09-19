Apple iPhone 17 Series Sale In India Begins Today: Massive Crowd At Delhi, Mumbai Stores; Check EMI Options, Bank Offers, Price

iPhone 17 India Sale: Apple’s iPhone 17 series is now officially on sale in India starting today, September 19, 2025. The lineup includes the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, each available in multiple storage options. The launch drew massive crowds and created chaotic scenes at the Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

The Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune stores are open for buyers to experience and purchase the new devices. Adding further, leading retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales are offering launch deals, including bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and EMI plans.

Apple iPhone 17 Series: Bank Offers, EMI Options, And Price

The Cupertino-based tech giant is offering attractive purchase options for the new iPhone 17 series in India. Customers can get up to six months of No Cost EMI with most leading banks, along with instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max can be purchased starting at Rs 21,650 per month with cashback and No Cost EMI, or at a flat price of Rs 1,34,900. The iPhone Air is available from Rs 19,150 per month or Rs 1,19,900 outright, while the iPhone 17 starts at Rs 12,983 per month or Rs 82,900. Adding further, buyers can take advantage of the ‘Apple Trade In’ program to save up to Rs 64,000 by exchanging an eligible smartphone, with the offer applicable both in-store and online, and combinable with EMI plans.

iPhone 17 Series Sale Offers On Reliance Digital, Chroma And Vijay Sales

The Retailers are also rolling out special launch offers on the iPhone 17 series. At Reliance Digital, buyers can get a discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 17 and Rs 4,000 on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models. Croma is offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the iPhone 17 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000, plus the option of six months EMI on both online and offline purchases. Meanwhile, Vijay Sales is providing a discount of Rs 6,000 on the standard iPhone 17 model and Rs 4,000 on the 2TB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro. (Also Read: Nano Banana Trend: Google Gemini Tops App Charts In India; How To Turn 3D Figurines Into Videos For Free)

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications:

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, now reaching an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a jump from 2,000 nits on its predecessor. It supports ProMotion with refresh rates up to 120Hz and an Always-On display for seamless viewing.

The phone is equipped with the Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, offering three times more scratch resistance and four times more crack resistance than earlier models. At its core lies the powerful A19 Pro chipset paired with iOS 26, supported by a new vapor chamber cooling system for better thermal management.

Apple claims this model delivers the longest battery life of any iPhone to date, with 50% charge in just 20 minutes using the 40W USB-C adapter. A 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced AI tasks like on-device translation, screenshot recognition, and real-time machine learning, with Apple Intelligence designed to run offline for added privacy.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro Max debuts a triple 48MP “Fusion” system, enabling up to 8x optical zoom. The main and ultra-wide lenses benefit from Photonic Engine enhancements for improved low-light shots, while the 18MP “Centre Stage” front camera supports dual-capture video and adaptive framing for both portraits and landscapes. C

On the connectivity front, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is equally advanced, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 powered by the N1 wireless chip, while Apple Intelligence further boosts AirDrop and Personal Hotspot performance.