Apple iPhone 17 Series: Tipped For September Launch: Check Expected Specs, And Prices In India, US, And Dubai

iPhone 17 Series India Launch: Apple is likely to launch its much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025, featuring several intriguing changes and developments. The next-generation iPhone 17 series is expected to include four exclusive models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to media reports and rumors, tech giant Apple is said to be retiring the "Plus" version due to declining interest. Notably, all the iPhone 17 models are expected to come with advanced features and specifications.

Today, we will focus on all the expected models of the iPhone 17 — covering anticipated prices in India, the USA, and Dubai, along with details on camera upgrades, design changes, release timeline, and more.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specs And Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 Series: Display And Design (Expected)

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include four models with varying display sizes: the standard iPhone 17 with a 6.3-inch screen, the iPhone 17 Air featuring a 6.6-inch display, the iPhone 17 Pro with a 6.7-inch screen, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max boasting a 6.9-inch display.

Unlike the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models, which came with titanium frames, Apple is rumored to shift back to aluminum bodies for all iPhone 17 models—except the Air variant, which may feature a titanium-aluminum hybrid construction.

iPhone 17 Series Chipset (Expected)

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 processor, while the iPhone Pro models, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feature the more advanced A19 Pro chip. When it comes to memory, reports indicate that Apple may increase RAM across the lineup, with three out of the four models potentially offering 12GB of RAM — a notable upgrade from the 8GB found in some current-generation devices.

iPhone 17 Series: Camera (Expected)

On the photography front, Apple is reportedly enhancing the front-facing camera on all iPhone 17 models, doubling the resolution from 12MP to 24MP. The substantial upgrades are also expected on the rear camera systems. The Pro Max variant is rumored to include a 48MP tetraprism telephoto lens for advanced zoom capabilities.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air is likely to feature a single 48MP wide-angle lens, much like the one found on the iPhone 16e. Despite having just one rear camera, Apple may boost its performance through advanced computational imaging techniques.

iPhone 17 Series Colours (Expected)

Consumers can expect popular colour options like Ultramarine, Teal, Black, Pink, and White for the standard iPhone 17 models. Meanwhile, the Pro variants are likely to be available in more premium finishes such as Black, Silver, White, and possibly a new Sky Blue shade.



iPhone 17 Series Price In India, Dubai, US (Expected)

The next generation of iPhones is expected to see a modest price increase this year. In India, the starting price for the iPhone 17 could be around Rs 89,900, with the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max potentially hitting Rs 1,64,900. In the United States, the entry-level model is likely to be launched at approximately $899, while the Pro Max may be priced as high as $2,300. Meanwhile, in Dubai, consumers might see prices starting at AED 3,799, with the premium variant possibly reaching up to AED 5,399.