Apple iPhone 17 Vs iPhone Air - Camera, Battery And Display

Apple iPhone 17 Vs iPhone Air: The Apple iPhone 17, priced from Rs 82,900 and the iPhone Air, priced from Rs 1,19,900, have significant differences across the camera, battery, and display. While iPhone 17 seems to be a more complete all-rounder, the iPhone Air focuses on a slim design and misses out on a few aspects. Here, in this article, we have compared the camera, battery, and display of both phones.

iPhone 17 Vs iPhone Air Camera Comparison

iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear camera setup with 48MP main (f/1.6) and 48MP Ultra Wide. It offers 2x optical-quality zoom in/out and digital zoom up to 10x. it comes with night mode, deep fusion, and smart HDR 5. It supports 4K Dolby Vision up to 60fps, Slow-motion at 1080p and 240fps for video. At the front, iPhone 17 gets an 18MP center stage camera.

On the other hand, iPhone Air gets a single 48MP fusion rear camera (f/1.6), no Ultra Wide or Telephoto lens. 2x telephoto achieved via in-sensor crop (no dedicated lens). It offers 4K Dolby Vision video up to 60fps. Similar to the iPhone 17, it also gets an 18MP Center Stage front camera.

iPhone 17 Vs iPhone Air Battery Comparison

With a 3,692mAh battery, the iPhone 17 gives up to 30 hours of video playback (offline), while the iPhone Air, equipped with 3,149mAh, typically manages up to 27 hours. When it comes to charging, the 17 supports wireless charging up to 25W, whereas the Air is capped at 20W, making the 17 slightly faster when topping up.

The iPhone Air can be charged up to 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter or higher (available separately), while the iPhone 17 takes 20 minutes to charge up to 50% using a 40W adapter or higher.

iPhone 17 Vs iPhone Air Display Comparison

iPhone Air offers a slightly larger display at 6.5 inches vs 6.3 inches for the iPhone 17. Both have super retina XDR OLED panels with 120Hz (with ProMotion in iPhone 17), always-on capability, and 3000 nits peak brightness, but the Air's thin bezel design maximizes screen footprint.