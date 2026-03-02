Apple iPhone 17e launched in India with A19 chip and satellite connectivity; Check camera, battery, display, price and other specs

Apple iPhone 17e Price In India: Apple has launched the new iPhone 17e in India, expanding its flagship series. The phone features a faster A19 chip, the latest C1X 5G modem, and supports MagSafe charging. It also comes with stronger, more durable glass and is available in three colors: Soft Pink, White, and Black. The iPhone 17e brings several upgrades over the previous iPhone 16e. However, the new model now starts at 256GB of storage, which is twice as much as last year's model.

Apple Intelligence: Key Tools

The iPhone 17e runs on iOS 26 and comes with a refreshed Liquid Glass interface and next-generation Apple Intelligence. Its AI features include Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and calls; Visual Intelligence that understands and interacts with on-screen content; Call Screening for unknown numbers and Hold Assist for calls on hold; and a Messages filter for unknown senders. These tools are designed to make daily use more convenient, productive, and secure.

iPhone 17e specifications:

The iPhone 17e comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 800 nits (1200 nits for HDR), delivering vivid colors and good visibility outdoors, though the refresh rate stays at 60Hz. It is powered by Apple’s A19 chip and the new C1X modem, offering up to twice the performance of the iPhone 11.

The phone sports a 48MP Fusion rear camera with 2-in-1 functionality, letting users shoot in 48MP or 24MP for optimized file size and quality. The camera also supports Night Mode, 2x telephoto, 4K Dolby Vision video at 60fps, and Spatial Audio recording. On the front, the 12MP camera ensures sharp selfies and includes AI-powered features for video calls and photography.

It measures 146.7×71.5×7.8mm and weighs around 169g. The iPhone 17e provides all-day battery life thanks to Apple silicon, the C1X modem, and iOS 26 power management. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC, while sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and proximity sensor.

iPhone 17e Price in India and pre-order date

The iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order from March 4th at 7:45 PM, with sales starting on March 11th. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 64,900, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 84,900. For comparison, the iPhone 16e launched last year at Rs 59,900, but its base model had 128GB storage, whereas the iPhone 17e starts with 256GB.