Apple iPhone 17e Likely To Make India Debut With Display Upgrade And A19 Chip; Check Leaked Specifications, Price And Other Features

Apple iPhone 17e India Launch: Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17e in the first quarter of 2026. The upcoming model will succeed the iPhone 16e, which is known for its strong performance, Apple Intelligence features, and affordable price. With the iPhone 17e, Apple is rumored to introduce a major design and display upgrade that could attract many users to switch.

As per reports, the iPhone 17e may feature a Dynamic Island instead of the traditional display notch. This change could give the phone a modern look and improve the overall user experience compared to older models.

Apple iPhone 17e: What Is Dynamic Island

It is a pill-shaped interactive area at the top of the screen that displays ongoing activities like calls, music, navigation, and alerts. It also houses the front camera and Face ID sensors. Apple first introduced this feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022, later bringing it to the iPhone 15, 16, and now the 17 series. If the reports are true, the iPhone 17e will be the first affordable model to include this premium design feature. (Also Read: OnePlus 15 Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features)

iPhone 17e Specifications (Leaked)

According to a leaks from Digital Chat Station, Apple is reportedly planning to bring the Dynamic Island feature to the upcoming iPhone 17e. The device is expected to be powered by the A19 chip, though it may include slightly modified cores to align with its pricing strategy. Despite the addition of Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17e will likely retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, unlike the flagship iPhone 17 models, which feature a smoother 120Hz ProMotion display.

Apple iPhone 17e India Launch And Price (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to be priced similarly to the iPhone 16e. Early leaks suggest that the iPhone 17e could launch in India with a starting price of around Rs 59,900. It is expected to launch in February 2026 around a year after the iPhone 16e.