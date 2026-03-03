Apple iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: A19 Chip or Tensor G4? Price, Camera, Battery & Full specs compared; which phone should you buy in India?

Apple iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a Price in India: Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17e, directly challenging Google’s new Pixel 10a in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment. If you’re searching for the best camera phone, long-term software updates, powerful performance, and value for money, the iPhone 17e vs Google Pixel 10a comparison is exactly what you need. From display quality and chipset performance to battery life, camera capabilities, and pricing, both smartphones bring compelling upgrades in 2026.

But which one offers better value for your money? In this article, we will provide a detailed comparison to help you decide whether the iPhone 17e or the Google Pixel 10a deserves a place in your pocket.

iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a: Display and Design

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a notch, protected by Ceramic Shield 2 for improved scratch resistance. It comes in a sleek matte finish with Black, White, and Soft Pink color options. In contrast, the Google Pixel 10a sports a slightly larger 6.3-inch Actua display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it one of the brightest screens in its class.

The Pixel 10a also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, giving it a durability edge over the iPhone 17e’s standard water resistance.

iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the iPhone 17e runs on Apple’s latest A19 chip built on a 3nm process, paired with a 4-core GPU (versus the 5-core GPU in the standard iPhone 17), and ships with iOS 26, bringing features like Live Translation, Call Screening, and Visual Intelligence. It also offers satellite services such as Emergency SOS and Find My in supported regions. (Also Read: Ai+ Pulse 2 launched in India after NovaPods earbuds series: Check specs, price, launch offers, and sale date)

The Google Pixel 10a is powered by Google’s Tensor G4 processor with the Titan M2 security coprocessor for enhanced protection. It runs a clean version of Android with a strong focus on AI features like Camera Coach and Auto Best Take, making it a more intelligent everyday smartphone.

iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a: Battery

The iPhone 17e supports 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging, with MagSafe support making a return after being missing on the previous 16e model. On the other hand, the Pixel 10a packs a large 5,100 mAh battery that Google claims delivers 30+ hours of usage, with 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging. This gives the Pixel 10a a clear advantage in battery life and faster charging capability.

iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a: Camera

In the camera department, the iPhone 17e has a single 48-MP Fusion rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), 2x telephoto crop, Night Mode, and 4K Dolby Vision recording at up to 60fps, plus a 12-MP TrueDepth front camera for selfies.

The Pixel 10a counters with a dual rear camera setup, including a 48-MP primary sensor and a 13-MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13-MP selfie camera. While the iPhone focuses on advanced video performance and stabilization, the Pixel 10a delivers more versatility with its ultra-wide lens and AI-enhanced photography tools. (Also Read: Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery, Performance, Camera and Price in India explained; Which one should you buy in India?)

iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a: Connectivity

Connectivity on the iPhone 17e includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and support for navigation systems like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and NavIC. It also includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and proximity sensors. The Pixel 10a supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, NFC, and satellite navigation systems: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS—with newer wireless standards such as Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, giving it a future-proof edge in connectivity tech.

iPhone 17e Vs Google Pixel 10a: Price

In India, the iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB model, with pre-orders beginning March 4 and sales from March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 10a is priced at Rs 49,999 at launch, with sales starting March 6, 2026. This makes the Pixel 10a significantly more affordable, offering strong value for money compared to the more premium-priced iPhone 17e.