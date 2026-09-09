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  • /Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched check price, features, camera, battery and specs

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched check price, features, camera, battery and specs

Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro is built to fully use Apple Intelligence, running its most advanced on-device model yet, while also tapping into more powerful models through private cloud compute.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched check price, features, camera, battery and specs
Image Credit: Apple introduces iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Pro chip - Check what's new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Apple introduces iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with A20 Pro chip - Check what's new
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