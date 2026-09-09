/Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched check price, features, camera, battery and specs

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: Apple has introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, powered by its new A20 Pro chip. Starting with looks, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max now have colour-matched aluminium and back glass for a more unified design. It comes in deep black, a refined silver, a new shade called glacier, and a fresh burgundy option.
The biggest software story is AI. Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro is built to fully use Apple Intelligence, running its most advanced on-device model yet, while also tapping into more powerful models through private cloud compute. This powers Siri AI, a completely reworked version of Siri.
Apple says people already send Siri over two and a half billion requests daily, and the new Siri goes further. It can pull personal context from apps like Mail and Messages, understand what you see through the camera, and take action directly inside apps, including third-party ones like WhatsApp, Audible, and Outlook.
There's also a dedicated Siri app on the home screen now, syncing conversations privately through iCloud. Apple Intelligence also brings Notify Me in Safari, custom automations in Shortcuts, and smarter photo editing tools like an upgraded cleanup tool, an Extend feature for expanding images, and a spatial reframing tool that lets you change a photo's perspective after it's taken.
It is powered by the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process. It has a six-core CPU with two new super cores that are up to 20 percent faster, and a seven-core GPU offering up to 40 percent better performance. The Neural Engine now has 32 cores, doubling AI compute power, backed by a 50 percent jump in memory bandwidth.
Apple also redesigned the chip's physical packaging, placing the silicon next to memory for better thermal performance.
Speaking of thermals, the iPhone 18 Pro gets a new vapor chamber with three times the surface area of last year's model, helping it sustain up to 40 percent better performance than the iPhone 17 Pro.
Battery life sees a real jump too. The iPhone 18 Pro offers 36 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max goes up to 45 hours, which Apple calls the biggest battery gain the Pro Max has ever seen. Wired charging is quicker as well, hitting 50 percent charge in around 15 minutes.
The camera is where Apple made its biggest leap. The iPhone 18 Pro now has a 48-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture, a first for the iPhone, using six ultra-thin laser-cut blades to control light and depth automatically.
You also get Pro Controls for manual white balance, histograms, aperture, and shutter speed adjustments, smart focus tracking, upgraded photographic styles with texture control, and a new Apple Reference Image feature that verifies a photo's authenticity right from the moment it's captured.
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