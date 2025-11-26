Apple iPhone 18 Pro Tipped To Launch In September 2026; Check Expected Camera, Chip, Price In India And USA

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price In India: As we all know, Apple launched the iPhone 17 series just a couple of months ago. Now, the spotlight has shifted to the much anticipated iPhone 18 lineup. According to leaks, the phone is expected to arrive in the second week of September 2026, possibly between September 8 and 12. The iPhone 18 Pro is already creating buzz, with early reports pointing to several exciting upgrades.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to be a major leap forward, featuring refined design changes, stronger performance, new colour options, and a more advanced AI driven iOS experience. If these features turn out to be true, the Cupertino tech giant’s next flagship could mark another important milestone in the company’s long term innovation journey.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch with iOS 27 and retain its smooth 120Hz ProMotion display. It will likely feature the next generation A20 Pro chip, which is said to deliver major performance improvements and support heavier AI-powered features.

On the camera front, the device is rumoured to include a triple camera setup with three 48 megapixel sensors: a primary wide lens, a periscope telephoto lens, and an ultrawide shooter. Apple may also simplify the Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro models.

While the company is expected to keep the same overall shape and build, new colour options could be introduced. There is also talk of a dedicated Apple chatbot to rival ChatGPT and Gemini, though it may not be merged directly into Siri for now. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15; Design, Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, And Price Compared: Which Phone Should You Buy?)

iPhone 18 Pro Price In India, Dubai And USA (Expected)

The expected price of the iPhone 18 Pro is around Rs 1,54,900 in India. Meanwhile, in the USA, the phone is expected to be priced at USD 1,299, and in Dubai, it may cost around AED 4,899.