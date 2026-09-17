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Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Which one should you buy? Prices and specs compared

The iPhone Duo runs iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI baked in. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra runs Android 17 with One UI 9 on top, along with Samsung's own Galaxy AI features.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 11:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Which one should you buy? Prices and specs compared
Image Credit: Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Which one should you buy? Prices and specs compared

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Which one should you buy? Prices and specs compared
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