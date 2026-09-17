/Apple iPhone Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Which one should you buy? Prices and specs compared

Apple has finally jumped into foldable phones with the iPhone Duo, its very first attempt at this format. It runs on the new A20 Pro chip and gives Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra some real competition in the premium foldable space. Both phones share the same book-style folding design, but Apple's version turns out to be a bit thicker and heavier than Samsung's.
Prices in India
The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB version. Go bigger, and the 512GB model costs Rs 3,24,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900. It comes in just two colours: Star White and Night Sky.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is noticeably cheaper, starting at Rs 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage combo. The 12GB plus 512GB version costs Rs 2,19,999, and the top-end 16GB plus 1TB model is priced at Rs 2,59,999. Colour options include Cream, Graphite, Violet Shadow, and an online-exclusive Green Shadow.
Display and software
The iPhone Duo uses a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display with ProMotion up to 120Hz and Always-On support, along with a 5.4-inch cover screen and a Dynamic Island. The frame and hinge cover are made of titanium, and like the iPhone 18 Pro, it also gets Camera Control for quick access to camera settings.
Samsung's foldable goes bigger on the inside, with an 8-inch AMOLED main display and a 6.5-inch AMOLED cover screen, both running up to 120Hz. The cover screen also gets Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 protection for extra durability.
On software, the iPhone Duo runs iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI baked in. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra runs Android 17 with One UI 9 on top, along with Samsung's own Galaxy AI features.
Chipset and battery
Apple's A20 Pro chip powers the iPhone Duo, and storage goes all the way up to 2TB. As usual, Apple hasn't shared RAM or battery capacity figures. It claims up to 44 hours of video playback using the outer screen, and up to 31 hours using the inner display.
Samsung uses a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for Galaxy, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging.
Cameras and dimensions
On cameras, the iPhone Duo keeps things simple with a dual rear setup: a 48-megapixel Fusion Main camera and a 48-megapixel Fusion Ultra Wide camera. The main camera supports a variable aperture ranging from f/1.48 to f/4.0, and can shoot in 24-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. For selfies, there's a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera up front, plus an under-display FaceTime camera built into the foldable screen itself.
Folded, the iPhone Duo measures 117.8 x 84.1 x 11.3mm, and unfolded it stretches to 117.8 x 164.6 x 5.2mm. It weighs 254g.
Samsung goes with a triple rear camera system instead, featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Both its inner and cover displays get a 10-megapixel selfie camera each.
Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra measures 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm, and folded it comes to 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm. It weighs 215g, noticeably lighter than Apple's foldable.
Which one should you buy?
If you're already deep into Apple's ecosystem and want Apple Intelligence along with the familiar iOS experience, the iPhone Duo makes a strong case, especially with its powerful A20 Pro chip and the option to go up to 2TB of storage.
But if you want a bigger foldable screen and more versatile cameras, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is worth a serious look. Its 8-inch internal display, 6.5-inch cover screen, and triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens give it an edge for photography lovers. And on top of all that, it is noticeably cheaper than Apple's foldable.
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