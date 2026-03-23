Apple iPhone Fold launch tipped for December 2026: iPhone 18 timeline may change; Check display, battery, camera, price and other specs

Apple iPhone Fold Launch Date: Apple has once again stirred excitement in the tech world with a fresh lineup of devices, including the iPhone 17e, new MacBook models, and upgraded MacBook Pro variants. While these launches grabbed headlines, what’s coming next could be even more interesting.

According to noted Apple analyst Tim Long, the company may be planning a major shift in its traditional iPhone launch strategy. In a recent research note for Barclays, Long hinted that Apple could move away from its usual September release cycle. If this prediction turns out to be true, fans may have to wait longer than expected for the standard iPhone 18. Instead of launching in September 2026, the base model could arrive around March 2027.

However, the premium models, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are still expected to follow the familiar September timeline. The biggest twist in Apple’s roadmap could be its long-rumoured foldable device. As per Long’s research, the iPhone Fold may debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and could start shipping by December 2026. This would mark Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone segment. (Also Read: OnePlus 15T launch date confirmed for March 24: Check expected display, camera, battery, price in India and other features)

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If these predictions turn out to be accurate, Apple’s launch strategy could see a big change. Instead of packing all announcements into one month, the company may spread its launches across the year, keeping excitement alive for longer. This would not be the first time Apple has done something like this. Back in 2017, the company introduced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September, followed by the iPhone X in November, creating a staggered release cycle.

Apple has also experimented with its lineup in recent years. It launched models like the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 16 Plus, but chose a different route last year by introducing the iPhone Air instead of an iPhone 17 Plus. This shift suggests that Apple is not afraid to tweak its strategy to keep its product lineup fresh and appealing.

iPhone Fold specifications (expected)

The foldable iPhone is expected to bring a compact yet premium design, featuring a 5.5-inch outer display and a larger 7.8-inch inner screen for an immersive experience. In a notable move, Apple may reintroduce Touch ID, offering users an additional layer of convenience alongside modern security features.

On the battery front, the foldable iPhone could come with a capacity of over 5000mAh. This would make it the largest battery ever seen on an iPhone. On the camera front, the device is rumoured to include a dual rear setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It may also feature an 18MP cover camera and an 18MP front-facing selfie shooter.

The foldable iPhone is likely to run on iOS 27 and could be powered by the Apple A20 Pro chipset, which is also expected to debut in the iPhone 18 Pro models. In terms of performance, the device may come with 12GB of RAM and offer storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. (Also Read: WhatsApp’s new ‘After Reading’ feature could auto-delete messages 15 minutes after viewing; Here's how it works)

iPhone Fold price in India (expected)

When it comes to pricing, the foldable iPhone is unlikely to come cheap. Early estimates suggest it could carry a price tag of around $2000 in global markets, which may translate to nearly Rs 1,99,900 in India. If that holds true, Apple’s first foldable device will clearly sit in the ultra-premium category, aimed at users looking for cutting-edge innovation without compromise.