Apple iPhone iOS 26 Update: Check New Features And Compatible Devices; How To Download And Install iOS 26 Beta

Apple iPhone iOS 26 Update: Apple has introduced iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 for iPhones and iPads at its annual WWDC event in Cupertino, showcasing a major software update packed with a vibrant new design, smarter features powered by Apple Intelligence, and important upgrades to popular apps. Moreover, the mega-event also showcase the most significant iPhone interface overhaul since the debut of iOS 7.

iOS 16 Features:

iOS 26 debuts a refreshed design with a dynamic “Liquid Glass” interface that feels both new and familiar. The update enhances communication through redesigned Phone and Messages apps, adds deeper personalization to the Lock Screen and Home Screen, and brings more power to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet.

At the core of iOS 26 is Apple Intelligence, opening up a world of possibilities. From live translation and visual intelligence to smarter Siri shortcuts and creative tools like Genmoji and AI-generated images, the system feels more capable and expressive. Apple has even introduced a brand-new Apple Games app and added helpful new features for AirPods.

The official version of iOS 26 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 17 in September 2025.

iOS 26 Compatible Devices

iOS 26 will be compatible with a wide range of iPhones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max; iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max; and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It also supports the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max; as well as the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The latest iPhone 16 series — including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — is fully supported. Additionally, iOS 26 will work with the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation) and the newly introduced iPhone 16e.

iOS 26 Apple Intelligence Compatibility:

The new software update will also support the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with the latest iPhone 16 lineup, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Adding further, the newly launched iPhone 16e will also be compatible with the update.

How To Download And Install iOS 26 Beta:

Step 1: Sign in with your Apple ID on the Apple Developer Program website — it's free to join.

Step 2: Register your device under your developer account to access beta software updates.

Step 3: On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates.

Step 4: Select “iOS 26 Developer Beta” from the available options.

Step 5: Back up your data before installation, as beta versions may contain bugs or cause system issues.