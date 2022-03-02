Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation launch date announced, check details

New Delhi: Apple, on Wednesday (February 2), announced that the much-awaited launch of the third generation of iPhone SE smartphone will take place on March 8, 2022. The new affordable range of smartphone will succeed the Apple iPhone SE second-generation smartphone that is powered by the A13 Bionic processor.

Besides the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the tech giant is also expected to launch a few other products during the launch event. The list of products could include an affordable iPad Air.

Taking it to Twitter, Greg Joswiak, the SVP Marketing for Apple, announced the launch date. “Peak performance," he wrote in the caption of the tweet that attaches a video of the iconic Apple logo in focus.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation is expected to be launched with the A15 Bionic chipset. Buyers are hoping that the smartphone will be a 5G-enabled one, just like the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Meanwhile, a new report suggests that iPhone SE 2022 could be launched at a starting price of $300. The report points out that Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan said he heard rumours that the smartphone could start at $300. If the rumour is anything but true, the Indian price of the phone could loosely stand at around Rs 23,000.

Moreover, the iPhone SE could feature a 3GB memory, while the 2023 iPhone SE will have more significant changes, including a larger display and a 4GB memory variant, according to media reports. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Bitcoin now has higher market cap than Russian currency

Display analyst Ross Young had previously noted that Apple is working on a new 4.7 inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022. The smartphone will soon be followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7 inch to 6.1 inch LCD display in 2024, Young had said. Also Read: TikTok allows 10-minute long videos, hopes better engagement

