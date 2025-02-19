Apple iPhone SE4 Launch Event: How To Watch Live Stream At What Time; Check Expected Specs, Price

Apple iPhone SE4 Launch Event: Apple is set to host its first event of 2025, featuring the highly anticipated global launch of the iPhone SE 4. Tech enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the latest addition to Apple's lineup, expected to bring exciting upgrades and features.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to introduce major upgrades, including a refreshed design, an OLED display, Apple’s in-house 5G modem, and the powerful A18 chip. Notably, the SE series is Apple’s budget-friendly offering, designed to attract new users into its ecosystem. Interestingly, rumours suggest that Apple may even rebrand the device as the iPhone 16E instead of continuing with the SE series.

Apple iPhone SE4 Launch Event: How To Watch Live Stream At What Time

The launch event will take place at 10:00 AM PT, which translates to 11:30 PM IST in India. The mega event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Notably, the event will be hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other senior executives of the company.

The event will be streamed live globally and can be watched on Apple’s official website, YouTube channel, Apple TV app, and its social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Apple iPhone SE4 Price In India And Pre-Order (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be priced at $499 in the US, Rs 50,000–Rs 55,000 in India, £449 in the UK, €529 in Europe, and CAD 680 in Canada, as per media reports. However, prices may be higher if Apple rebrands it as the iPhone 16E. Pre-orders are expected to begin on February 23, 2025, with deliveries starting from March 1. The USA, Canada, UK, and India are likely to be among the first markets to receive the device.

Apple iPhone SE4 Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, offering vibrant colors and improved contrast. It may also include Apple’s in-house 5G modem for faster connectivity and Face ID support for enhanced security.

The design is rumored to resemble the iPhone 13, with flat edges, a glass back, and an aluminum frame, giving it a premium look and feel.

Adding further, the device is expected to come with IP67 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability. On the photography front, the device is expected to come with a 48-megapixel sensor.