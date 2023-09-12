trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661679
Apple Launched iPhone 15 With 48-Megapixel Camera: Check Price In India, Specifications, And More

Apple also showed off a new Series 9 Watch with a feature called "double tap" where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday took the wraps off newer variants of some of its best-selling devices, hoping that they make it to the top of the wish list of customers during the all-important holiday season. The announcement of the iPhone 15 line and upgraded smartwatches at the company's annual flagship event comes against the backdrop of flagging discretionary spending.

Apple iPhone 15 Series


Apple launched the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, sporting 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their predecessors. The new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, capable of a 2X telephoto option for capturing photos and 4K video, and the new A16 bionic chips.

Apple also switched to the USB-C charging standard from the Lightning port, in accordance with European law. Apple also said the iPhone 15's battery is made of 100% recycled cobalt.

Apple iPhone 15 And iPhone 15 Plus: Price

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus at $899.

Apple also showed off a new Series 9 Watch with a feature called "double tap" where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call. (Also Read: Apple Launches New Series 9 Watch With 'Double Tap' Feature - Check Other Cool Specs)

It uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together, freeing up the other hand for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams. (Also Read: Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: iPhone 14 Price vs iPhone 15 Cost - Check How Much More You May Have To Pay)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has new features for cycling and diving and what Apple said is the brightest screen it has ever made.

