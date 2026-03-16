Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with better noise cancellation, H2 chip, and live translation; Check features and price

Apple AirPods Max 2 Price In India: Apple has launched the new AirPods Max 2, bringing improved sound quality, stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and several smart features to its premium over-ear headphones. The company said the new model is powered by the Apple H2 chip, which enables better performance and introduces features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation to the AirPods Max lineup for the first time.

Apple AirPods Max 2 specifications

According to Apple, the AirPods Max 2 deliver up to 1.5 times more effective Active Noise Cancellation compared to the previous generation. This helps reduce background noise like airplane engines or train sounds, allowing users to enjoy music, calls, or work with fewer distractions.

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The headphones also offer improved sound quality with a new high dynamic range amplifier designed to deliver cleaner audio. Apple says the upgraded system improves bass response while producing more natural mids and highs. When used with Personalised Spatial Audio, the headphones provide a more immersive listening experience for music, movies, and games.

For users who want higher-quality audio, the AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with a USB-C cable. This feature can be especially useful for music creators using apps such as Logic Pro, allowing them to create and mix music with personalised spatial audio and head tracking.

Apple has also added several smart features to the AirPods Max 2, powered by the Apple H2 chip. Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts the level of noise cancellation and transparency based on the user’s surroundings. Meanwhile, Conversation Awareness lowers the volume when the user starts speaking to someone nearby, making conversations easier without removing the headphones.

Apple AirPods Max 2 price in India and availability

Customers in the United States and more than 30 other countries will be able to order the AirPods Max 2 starting March 25 through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app. The headphones are expected to start shipping early next month and will be available in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue colour options. In India, the AirPods Max 2 will start at Rs 67,900. Apple also said that new buyers may receive three months of free subscription to Apple Music with the purchase of the headphones. (With IANS Inputs)