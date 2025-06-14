Advertisement
Apple Launches Free Repair Program for Select Mac Models in India:Check Eligibility And Details

According to Apple, only a small number of these devices are affected—specifically, Mac minis made between June 16, 2024, and November 23, 2024.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Launches Free Repair Program for Select Mac Models in India:Check Eligibility And Details File Photo

New Delhi: Apple has started a free repair program for some 2023 Mac mini computers with the M2 chip that suddenly won’t turn on. According to Apple, only a small number of these devices are affected—specifically, Mac minis made between June 16, 2024, and November 23, 2024.

If your Mac mini was made during this time and has the power issue, Apple wants you to check your serial number using their online tool to see if you qualify for the repair. If you do, you can get your Mac mini fixed for free at an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

This repair program is available worldwide, but Apple says you might only be able to get service in the country or region where you bought your Mac mini. So, if you bought your device in one country and moved to another, keep this in mind.

The repair program doesn’t extend your regular warranty. Instead, Apple will cover these repairs for three years from the date you bought the Mac mini, even if your normal warranty or AppleCare+ has already expired.

Apple hasn’t said exactly what’s causing the problem, but they usually start these programs when there’s a common hardware issue. If your 2023 Mac mini stops turning on, check your serial number now—even if it’s still working, this program could help you in the future.

