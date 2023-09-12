Apple Launches iPhone 15 Pro With Titanium Case, Mobile Gaming: Check Price In India, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone 15 Pro with a titanium case and faster chip that enables better graphics and mobile gaming, moves designed to respond to a global smartphone slump. Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models will have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100 percent recycled cobalt in their batteries.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: Satellite Connectivity Feature

Apple said the iPhone 15's satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance. It is rolling out the feature out with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: USB-C Charging Cable

Apple said that USB-C charging cables are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case of its AirPods Pro devices, allowing the use of the same charging cables already used for iPads and Macs.

Apple iPhone 15 Series: A16 Bionic Chip

It will feature the same A16 Bionic chip inside that previously formed the brains of the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 prices start at $799 and $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus.

An Apple executive said the company used machine learning to detect a person in the frame, allowing users to turn a picture into a portrait immediately or later in the Photos app.

The event at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters comes amid lingering economic uncertainty, especially in China, Apple's third-largest market where it faces challenges from expanded restrictions on using its iPhones in government offices and the first new flagship phone in several years from Huawei Technologies.