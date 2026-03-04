Apple launches most affordable laptop ever in India: MacBook Neo With A18 Pro chip starts at Rs 69,900; Check specs and availability

Apple MacBook Neo Price In India: Apple has launched its most affordable laptop in India, the MacBook Neo, positioning it as a new budget-friendly offering from the Cupertino-based technology giant. The device features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the same processor that previously debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, delivering strong performance in a more accessible price segment.

The MacBook Neo comes in four colour options and includes a Magic Keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad. It also supports Touch ID for secure biometric authentication. Unlike Apple’s premium MacBooks that run on M-series chips, the Neo is powered by the A18 Pro processor. Apple positions it as a lightweight, everyday laptop built for browsing, streaming, photo editing. studying and handling regular productivity tasks.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Neo specifications

The MacBook Neo is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine that enables advanced on-device AI features in macOS. Apple claims the laptop delivers up to 50 per cent faster performance in everyday tasks compared to select Intel Core Ultra 5-based laptops and up to three times better performance in AI-driven workloads. The device weighs just 1.23kg and offers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

It comes with a 1080p FaceTime camera, side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support, and a colour-matched Magic Keyboard paired with a multi-touch trackpad. The laptop is available with 8GB of unified memory and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 36.5Wh battery and supports charging via a 20W USB Type-C adapter, which is included in the box along with a 1.5m USB Type-C cable.

On the connectivity front, the MacBook Neo supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6, and features one USB 3.0 Type-C port with native DisplayPort 1.4 support for a single 4K external display, along with one USB 2.0 Type-C port. Both ports support charging.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Neo price in India and availability

The MacBook Neo is priced at Rs 69,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model with Touch ID is available at Rs 79,900. It comes in four colour options: Silver, Indigo, Citrus and Blush. The laptop is now available for pre-orders in India, and sales will begin on March 11.