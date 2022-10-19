Apple launches next generation 'Apple TV 4K'; Check prices, specs and more

New Delhi: Apple has launched the next generation of Apple 4K to provide impressive cinematic quality and entertainment. Customers can order the new Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote at a new starting price of $129 (Rs 10,809), with availability beginning Friday, November 4. he new Apple TV 4K is available in two configurations: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), which offers 64GB of storage; and Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), which offers support for Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming, Thread mesh networking protocol to connect even more smart home accessories, and twice the storage for apps and games (128GB).

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favourite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

Apple TV 4K specs

Driven by the A15 Bionic chip that delivers faster performance and more fluid gameplay, the new Apple TV 4K features endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favourite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.

The new Apple TV 4K sports endless entertainment options for everyone to enjoy on the biggest screen in the home. HDR10+ support joins Dolby Vision on Apple TV 4K, so users can watch their favourite movies and TV shows in the best quality possible across more TVs.

