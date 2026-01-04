Apple Likely To Launch Budget 12.9-inch MacBook With A18 Pro Chip In 2026; Check Expected Specs And Price

Apple 12.9-inch MacBook Price: Apple is likely to expand its MacBook lineup with the launch of a new, more affordable 12.9-inch MacBook in spring 2026. According to a report from market research firm TrendForce, the company is working on a compact MacBook model.

The laptop is expected to be smaller and lighter than the MacBook Air and is aimed at users looking for a portable device for everyday tasks at a lower price. This would mark Apple’s return to compact laptops after discontinuing the 12-inch MacBook several years ago.

The earlier model was also focused on portability but struggled to meet performance expectations at the time. However, the much-anticipated laptop may take a different approach by balancing size, power use, and pricing.

Apple 12.9-inch MacBook Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming MacBook is expected to feature a 12.9-inch display with narrow bezels, offering enough screen space for browsing, writing, video streaming, and light productivity tasks while keeping the overall size compact. According to the report, Apple may power the laptop with the A18 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro series, marking a departure from the M-series chips found in current MacBooks. (Also Read: Elon Musk's Starlink Announces Free Internet Services In Venezuela Till THIS Date After President Maduro's Capture; Check Prices In US)

Using an iPhone-class chip could allow the MacBook to run without a fan, resulting in silent operation. The laptop is also expected to deliver long battery life, making it suitable for students, office work, and casual use, with its energy-efficient design enabling extended usage on a single charge.

Apple 12.9-inch MacBook Price (Expected)

The pricing has not yet been confirmed for the upcoming MacBook. However, the report suggests that Apple may position the new model below the MacBook Air, which starts at around $799 (around Rs 71,921) in some markets. Analysts also expect increased price pressure in the laptop market in 2026, driven by supply constraints linked to rising demand for AI-related components.