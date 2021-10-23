Apple MacBook Air 2022 launch date, features leaked; check details here

New Delhi: Apple had its 'Unleashed' event earlier this week, during which it unveiled two new MacBook Pro models, as well as next-generation AirPods and new HomePod Mini smart speakers. The fact that these new MacBook Pro notebooks are powered by Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets was a big element of the unveiling event. Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro computers were unveiled at the event, but it's MacBook Air notebooks were not. The next-generation MacBook Air has finally been shown, according to rumours.

According to Apple analyst Dylan, the next-generation MacBook Air notebook will be released in the middle of 2022. This new MacBook Air laptop will come with a number of improvements over the previous generation. It will come with a MagSafe charger, to begin with. It will also include a 1080p webcam, which will be a significant upgrade over the current 720p webcam. According to the Apple expert, the new MacBook Air 2022 would have USB Type-C connectors as well as a 30W power adaptor. It will, however, have no fans.

Upcoming MacBook Air

According to the Apple analyst, the forthcoming MacBook Air notebook will include a full-sized keyboard, similar to the recently released MacBook Pro. The tipster also stated that the MacBook Air 2022 will be available in colour variations compared to the 24-inch iMac machine when it is released. Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple are the available colours. According to a report by GizChina, instead of the MacBook Air appellation, the forthcoming MacBook Air laptop would only have the 'MacBook' logo. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 23: Petrol crosses Rs 107 in Delhi, check rates in your city

The list goes on and on. Unlike the recently released MacBook Pro models, the next MacBook Air 2022 will not include an HDMI connector or an SD card slot, according to the source. In addition, the ProMotion 120Hz ProMotion display technology would be absent from the forthcoming MacBook Air laptop. Apple is rumoured to be limiting it to the Pro models. It will also feature bezels around the screen.

Finally, instead of the recently released M1 Max and M1 Pro chipsets, the Apple M2 chipset could be used in the MacBook Air 2022. For the time being, however, there are few details about this SoC. In terms of form, the MacBook Air 2022 will have a wedge-shaped design, making it slimmer than its predecessor. All of these details, however, should be taken with a grain of salt because Apple has yet to provide any information in this area. We'll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

