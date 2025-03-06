Apple MacBook Air M4 Launched With M4 Chip & New Sky Blue Colour, Gets Price Cut Of… Check Specs Availability & More

New Delhi: Apple has launched the new MacBook Air with M4 chip which offers up to 18 hours of battery life and 12 MP Center Stage camera. The latest model comes with improved external display support and Apple intelligence integration. The latest MacBook Air models are now available at a reduced price.//

M4 MacBook Air: Price & Availability

The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air starts at Rs 99,999, while the 15-inch variant is priced at Rs 1,24,999. Both models are available for pre-order starting today, and sales officially begin on Wednesday, March 12.

M4 MacBook Air: Color Options

The latest MacBook Air introduces a stunning new shade—Sky Blue, a sleek metallic light blue. It is available alongside Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Plus, every color variant, including Sky Blue, comes with a matching MagSafe charging cable.

M4 MacBook Air: Specifications

The new M4 MacBook Air is powered by the M4 chip, featuring a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. According to Apple, it delivers twice the speed of the M1 model, while the Neural Engine is up to 3x faster for AI-powered tasks.

It comes with an upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera, offering better video quality and Desk View, which shows both the user and a top-down view of their desk—perfect for video calls. The MacBook Air now supports two 6K external displays, alongside its built-in Liquid Retina display.

Available in 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch sizes, the Liquid Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness, support for 1 billion colors, and twice the resolution of comparable PC laptops, as per Apple.

For connectivity, the M4 MacBook Air includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, and two Thunderbolt ports for accessories like external storage and security keys. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio support.