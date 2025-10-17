Apple MacBook Pro M5 14-Inch Launched At Rs 1.70 Lakh - Insane Speed For AI Tasks, 24-Hour Battery & More

Apple MacBook Pro M5 14-Inch: Apple has launched the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its latest M5 chip, promising much faster performance, especially for artificial intelligence (AI) tasks. The new laptop is now open for pre-orders and will arrive in Apple stores on October 22, 2025.

The overall design of the MacBook Pro remains the same, keeping the familiar black and silver colour options. But the big change lies inside, the M5 chip. It comes with a 10-core GPU and a Neural Accelerator in every core, which helps the machine handle AI-related tasks much faster.

Apple claims the M5 chip performs AI tasks up to 3.5 times quicker than the previous generation. For those upgrading from older machines, the speed difference is huge. AI performance is said to be up to 86 times faster than Intel-based MacBooks and 6 times quicker than M1-powered ones.

When it comes to graphics and rendering, the M5 version offers 1.6x faster graphics, and tasks like Blender rendering now run 6.8x faster than M1 models. Apple also says that the M5 chip delivers the world’s fastest CPU.

With the M5 chi, the code compiling in Xcode is also receives a 2.1x speed boost, and gaming frame rates have jumped by over three times compared to M1-powered systems.

Battery life is another highlight. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, which is four hours more than M1 models and 14 hours more than older Intel-based MacBooks.

Apple has also improved storage performance, with SSDs that run twice as fast as before. The base model comes with 16GB of unified memory, and users can upgrade the storage up to 4TB.