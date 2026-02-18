Apple March 4 Event: Rs 50,000 MacBook, iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, HomePod Mini and Siri AI Updates Expected; Where to watch event live

Apple March 4 Event: Apple has announced a special event on March 4. Unlike its usual product launches held at its headquarters, this event will be organised in three cities: New York, London and Shanghai. The date is also significant for India as it falls on the festival of Holi.

Apple is describing it as an “experience” instead of an “event,” hinting that it may be a smaller and more interactive showcase rather than a traditional Apple Park keynote. There is no confirmation yet on whether the event will be livestreamed.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a long-rumoured affordable MacBook priced at around Rs 50,000. The company may also announce new iPhones, iPads and AI-powered Siri upgrades during the showcase.

Apple MacBook: Expected specs and price

The biggest highlight of the event could be Apple’s first truly affordable MacBook in years. According to several media reports, the new laptop may be powered by the A18 Pro chipset, the same processor used in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Apple is also expected to unveil updated MacBook Air models with M5 processors and new MacBook Pro variants featuring M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Refreshed Apple displays may also be introduced. By using a mobile processor, Apple could lower the cost while still offering strong performance for everyday tasks. (Also Read: Google Pixel 10a India launch today: When and where to watch event live; Check expected specs, price and pre-order details)

The affordable MacBook may feature a 12.9-inch LCD display and could be available in bright colours such as blue, yellow and pink. The starting price is expected to be around $599 in the US, which is roughly Rs 54,000.

Apple Event On March 4: iPhone 17e specs (expected)

Apple may also introduce the iPhone 17e at the March 4 event. The e-series models usually deliver flagship-level performance at a more affordable price. The successor to the iPhone 16e is expected to bring four major upgrades which include the MagSafe support, a new A19 chip, a C1X modem for faster 5G speeds, and an N1 chip with support for Wi-Fi 7.

However, to keep the price competitive, Apple is likely to retain the same camera system and notch design as the previous model.

New iPads and iOS 26.4 could take centre stage

Apple is also expected to update its iPad lineup. The iPad Air may get the powerful M4 chipset, which would improve multitasking and graphics performance. The company could also launch the 12th-generation iPad powered by the A18 chip.

Artificial intelligence is likely to be a major focus at the March event. Although Apple has reportedly delayed the full redesign of Siri, it may still announce important upgrades. (Also Read: India’s First AI Smart Glasses unveiled: PM Modi becomes first person to try ‘Sarvam Kaze'; Check expected Meta Ray-Ban Rival features, launch timeline and Edge AI Model)

The company could roll out iOS 26.4 with an improved Siri experience. Reports suggest Apple may integrate Google Gemini into Siri through a major partnership, enabling the voice assistant to handle more complex questions and natural conversations.

Apple to launch HomePod mini

Apple is also expected to introduce new smart home products, including an upgraded Apple TV, a refreshed HomePod mini and an all-new home hub. However, it remains uncertain whether these devices will be unveiled at the Apple Experience event, especially since the personalised Siri update has not yet been released.

Where to watch Apple event live

Apple has announced a special event on March 4. The company is also expected to livestream the presentation on its official website and on YouTube, allowing viewers around the world to watch it in real time.