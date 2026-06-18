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  • /Apple may increase product prices amid soaring memory, storage costs: CEO Tim Cook

Apple may increase product prices amid soaring memory, storage costs: CEO Tim Cook

Cook said increasing volumes of memory supply are being directed towards AI infrastructure, reducing availability for consumer electronics.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
Apple may increase product prices amid soaring memory, storage costs: CEO Tim Cook
Image Credit: IANS

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