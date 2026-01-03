Apple Music Upgraded With iOS 26: iPhone Users Can Now Read Lyrics For Downloaded Songs Without Internet; Check New Features

Apple Music iOS 26 New Features: Good news for Apple users! Apple has released the iOS 26.2 update for iPhone users around the world. This update brings new features to Apple Music and makes the app easier to use. With iOS 26.2 update, Apple Music users will get a better listening experience.

Along with fixing bugs, Apple Music now shows the Favourite Songs playlist in the Top Picks section on the Home screen. This makes it easier for users to access the songs they play most often without scrolling through multiple menus.

Apple Music users can read lyrics for downloaded songs even when there is no internet. This update is crucial while travelling, on a flight without Wi-Fi, standing in line for a concert, or anytime the internet is slow or not working.

However, Apple Music users don’t need to do any setup to use offline lyrics. As long as their device is updated to iOS 26.2, lyrics for downloaded songs will appear automatically. If they don’t, simply re-download the song to make the lyrics show up. (Also Read: BSNL Launches Wi-Fi Calling Service Across All Telecom Circles In India; Check VoWiFi Price And How To Activate)

iOS 26.2 Update: Apple Music Lyrics Translation And Pronunciation Feature

This feature is for those who love enjoying international songs. With it, Apple Music users can understand foreign-language tracks through real-time translations in their own language. The Lyrics Pronunciation feature also makes it easier for everyone to sing along, no matter the language.

The update also lets users pin their favorite songs, artists, albums, or playlists to the top of their library. Additionally, a song with an animated cover can now take over the entire Lock Screen.

With these new updates, Apple Music offers features that stand out from the competition. Even popular streaming apps like Spotify do not provide the same experience, giving Apple Music an edge for users who enjoy extra listening features.

Apple Tweaked Apple Music Widgets

Apple has updated Apple Music widgets and introduced a new AutoMix feature. This DJ-style tool smoothly mixes one song into the next, enhancing the crossfade experience in iOS 18. While not everyone may like it, many users will enjoy the feature.

Apple Music Update With iOS 26: Liquid Glass Redesign

The iOS 26 update improved Apple Music with a more interactive experience. The app got a “Liquid Glass” redesign, making controls smoother and transitions faster. Users can now swipe between songs directly from the mini player, and menus adjust dynamically as they navigate the app, making it easier to use.