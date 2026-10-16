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  • /Apple opens pre-orders for 1st-ever foldable iPhone Duo in India; sales begin Oct 23

Apple opens pre-orders for 1st-ever foldable iPhone Duo in India; sales begin Oct 23

The iPhone Duo adopts a book-style folding design. It features a 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display and a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR outer display. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 07:10 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Apple opens pre-orders for 1st-ever foldable iPhone Duo in India; sales begin Oct 23
Image Credit: Apple opens pre-orders for 1st-ever foldable iPhone Duo in India; sales begin Oct 23

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Apple opens pre-orders for 1st-ever foldable iPhone Duo in India; sales begin Oct 23
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