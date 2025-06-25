Advertisement
APPLE

Apple Pushes Ad For Its New F1 Movie Via Wallet App; Here's How To Stop It – Netizens React

Apple Wallet Ads: The Cupertino based tech giant Apple seems to be violating its own App Store guidelines by sending out these notifications

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Pushes Ad For Its New F1 Movie Via Wallet App; Here's How To Stop It – Netizens React Image Credit: www.apple.com

Apple Wallet Ads: iPhone users are growing frustrated after receiving unexpected ads from the Apple Wallet app promoting Apple’s original film, F1: The Movie. In the US, Apple has been sending push notifications through the Wallet app, advertising a special deal on F1 movie tickets. 

Some users reported getting alerts for ticket offers and even saw ads inside the app itself. The promotion includes a limited-time offer for booking two or more tickets. While it’s common for shopping and food delivery apps to send promotional messages—with user consent—it feels unusual coming from Apple Wallet, an app mainly used to store credit cards, IDs, and tickets. 

Why Apple Wallet Is Showing Ad?

The feature film, starring Brad Pitt, dives into the world of Formula 1 and was filmed during real Grand Prix races. The upcoming film also highlights Apple technology—from custom-built cameras made with iPhone parts for in-car shots to the AirPods Max worn by Pitt’s character, F1 driver Sonny Hayes, while he sleeps. 

How To Stop Apple Wallet's Movie Ads 

Step 1: Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the three-dot menu icon located at the top right corner.

Step 3: Select Settings from the menu options.

Step 4: Turn off the toggle next to Offers & Promotions to stop receiving ads. 

Adding further, the Cupertino based tech giant Apple seems to be violating its own App Store guidelines by sending out these notifications. The guidelines clearly state that push notifications shouldn't be used for advertising unless users have specifically agreed to receive them 

