/Apple raises MacBook, iPad prices in India by up to Rs 70,000: Check new prices of Macs, Apple TV, and HomePod

Apple has increased the prices of several products in India, including Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and HomePod devices, with the revised pricing now live on the Apple Online Store. The Apple price hike in India comes after the company cited sharply rising memory and storage chip costs driven by global demand from AI data centres. While iPhone prices remain unchanged for now, buyers planning to purchase a Mac or iPad will have to pay significantly more.
Apple products price hike India
|Product
|Price Hike
|New Starting Price
|MacBook Air
|Up to Rs 30,000
|Rs 1,49,900
|MacBook Pro
|Up to Rs 70,000
|Rs 2,39,900
|MacBook Neo
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 79,900
|Mac mini
|Up to Rs 35,000
|Rs 94,900
|iMac
|Up to Rs 40,000
|Rs 1,74,900
|Mac Studio
|Up to Rs 65,000
|Rs 2,79,900 (M4 Max)
|iPad Air
|Up to Rs 25,000
|Rs 89,900
|iPad Pro
|Up to Rs 40,000
|Rs 1,39,900
|HomePod
|Rs 12,000
|Rs 44,900
|HomePod mini
|Rs 5,000
|Rs 15,900
|Apple TV 4K
|Up to Rs 15,000
|Rs 31,900 (128GB + Ethernet)/Rs 25,900 (64GB)
Apple products price hike India: Why prices have gone up
Apple says the increase is linked to the global shortage and rising cost of memory and storage chips. The company had previously warned that it could no longer absorb these higher component costs. Industry analysts say demand from AI infrastructure and data centres has pushed memory prices higher, forcing hardware companies to revise prices across multiple product categories. Apple has passed part of that increase on to customers while leaving iPhone prices untouched for the moment.
For Indian buyers, the revision affects nearly every Mac, several iPad models, Apple TV, and HomePod speakers. Depending on the product, prices have increased by thousands of rupees, with some premium Macs seeing hikes of up to Rs 70,000 or more.
Apple products price hike India: Which products cost more?
The biggest changes are in Apple’s Mac lineup. The base MacBook Pro now starts at Rs 2,39,900, up by Rs 50,000 from its original launch price, while higher-end configurations have seen increases of up to Rs 70,000. The MacBook Air, Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Studio have also become more expensive.
The iPad lineup has not been spared either. Prices for the iPad Air and iPad Pro have increased substantially, while HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV models now carry noticeably higher price tags. iPhones continue to retain their existing pricing.
What this means for buyers
If you were planning to buy a Mac or iPad, your budget may now need to stretch further. Buyers waiting for festive sales may still find discounts through bank offers or retail partners, but the official list prices are now considerably higher.
Those shopping for an iPhone are unaffected for now, although Apple has previously indicated that future pricing will depend on component costs and market conditions.
The latest revision marks one of Apple’s biggest pricing updates in recent years for India. If you are planning to upgrade your Mac or iPad, checking the new prices before making a purchase is now more important than ever.
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