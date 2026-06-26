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Apple raises MacBook, iPad prices in India by up to Rs 70,000: Check new prices of Macs, Apple TV, and HomePod

Apple products price hike India: The biggest changes are in Apple’s Mac lineup. The base MacBook Pro now starts at Rs 2,39,900, up by Rs 50,000 from its original launch price, while higher-end configurations have seen increases of up to Rs 70,000.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Apple raises MacBook, iPad prices in India by up to Rs 70,000: Check new prices of Macs, Apple TV, and HomePod
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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