Apple Releases iOS 18.4 Update With Apple Intelligence Features In India; Is Your iPhone Compatible?

Apple iOS 18.4 Update In India: Apple has introduced the iOS 18.4 update for iPhone models in India. The new update comes with a support for new Apple Intelligence features for users such as Priority notifications.

Notably, the Apple Intelligence features will only be available to all iPhone 16 models which includes the iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the Apple Intelligence was already available to users in the US, UK, Europe, and Canada.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has also expanded Apple Intelligence to more regions with support for additional languages including localised English (India). The new update also adds support for ten new system languages including Bangla, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

iOS 18.4 Update For iPhone: Availability

iPhone users in India can now access AI features without switching their device language, making the experience more seamless and convenient. The company has also integrated ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools. Users can enable ChatGPT access for certain requests, such as generating content or analysing images.

Apple Intelligence Features- What's New

Phone users can finally gain access to a suite of AI-enhanced tools designed to improve productivity and personalisation. Apple's Intelligence features bring a smarter and more intuitive experience across devices. Genmoji lets users create personalized emojis, while Image Playground and Image Wand in the Apple Pencil tool enhance creativity.

Writing Tools refine text effortlessly, and Clean Up in Photos ensures clutter-free images. Users can also Create a Memory movie and leverage Natural Language Search to find photos quickly. Notification Summaries and Reduce Interruptions Focus help manage distractions, while Intelligent Breakthrough & Silencing ensures only important alerts come through. Email and messaging become more efficient with Priority Messages in Mail, Smart Reply, and Summaries, making communication seamless and productive.

How To Enable Apple Intelligence?

Step 1: Unlock your iPhone and go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap General > Software Update to see if iOS 18.4 is available.

Step 3: Select Download and Install, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 4: Once installed, restart your iPhone and explore the new AI features.