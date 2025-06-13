Apple Reroutes Nearly All India-Made iPhones to U.S. as Foxconn Responds to Trump Tariffs

New Delhi:Almost all the iPhones that Foxconn exported from India between March and May 2025 went to the United States, according to customs data reported for the first time by Reuters. This is a big jump from last year, when only about half of these phones were sent to the U.S. Before, Indian-made iPhones were also shipped to countries like the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Britain, but now Apple is sending nearly all of them to America to get around the high tariffs the U.S. has put on Chinese goods.

From March to May, Foxconn exported USD 3.2 billion worth of iPhones from India, and 97 percent of those went to the U.S., compared to just over 50 percent in 2024. In May alone, shipments to the U.S. were nearly USD $1 billion—the second-highest ever, after March’s record USD 1.3 billion. In just the first five months of 2025, Foxconn already sent USD 4.4 billion worth of iPhones to the U.S., which is more than the total for all of 2024.

This big shift is happening as the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese products even higher. President Donald Trump said China could face tariffs of 55%. India, like most U.S. trading partners, faces a basic 10 percent tariff, but is trying to avoid a higher 26 percent tariff that Trump announced and then paused.

Apple has sped up production in India to avoid the extra costs from tariffs on Chinese-made phones, even chartering planes to fly iPhones quickly to the U.S. The company also asked Indian airport officials to speed up customs clearance at Chennai airport, which is a key export hub.

Tata Electronics, another Apple supplier in India, also sent 86 percent of its iPhones to the U.S. in March and April, up from 52 percent in 2024. Experts think that in 2025, iPhones made in India could make up 25 percent to 30 percent of all iPhones shipped worldwide, up from 18 percent in 2024.

Reuters reports that this change shows how Apple is working hard to avoid U.S. tariffs on Chinese products by making and exporting more iPhones from India.