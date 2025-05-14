Apple Rolls Out New Accessibility Features For iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, And Macs Ahead Of WWDC 2025

Apple New Features: Apple has unveiled a range of new accessibility features for individuals with disabilities as it celebrated 40 years of innovation in accessible technology. These features will be integrated across its entire product lineup, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

The new accessibility tools will be part of the upcoming iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates, which are expected to be previewed during WWDC 2025. Notably, the developer conference is scheduled to take place from June 9 to June 13 at Apple Park in California.

Apple New Features For Individuals With Disabilities

Accessibility Nutrition Labels on the App Store

A new section is coming to App Store listings that highlights an app’s accessibility features before download. These labels will help users determine if an app meets their specific accessibility needs. Features such as VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more will be clearly indicated.

Braille Experience

Apple is introducing a built-in Braille app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. This app allows users to take notes in braille, perform calculations using Nemeth Braille, access BRF (Braille Ready Format) files, and more—offering a complete standalone braille experience.

Accessibility Reader

Designed to support users with diverse reading needs, the new Accessibility Reader is a system-wide reading mode available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Vision Pro. It allows users to customize font, color, and spacing, and includes Spoken Content for an enhanced reading experience.

Personal Voice Feature

Apple has upgraded its Personal Voice feature with advanced on-device AI and machine learning, allowing users to create a more natural and personalized voice in under a minute. Now, only 10 recorded phrases are required to complete the setup, making the process quicker and more accessible for users with speech impairments.

Live Captions on Apple Watch:

WatchOS 12 will likely include this new Apple Watch feature, empowering users with hearing impairments with Live Listen controls. This feature will directly use the iPhone’s microphone to play content on AirPods. Users can also view Live Captions on their iPhones, and the Apple Watch will act as a remote to manage Live Listen sessions.

Vehicle Motion Cues Feature

Apple is extending its Vehicle Motion Cues feature to Mac, aiming to reduce motion sickness during device use while in transit. Additionally, the animated onscreen dots—designed to help users maintain visual stability—are receiving new customization options across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, allowing for a more personalized and comfortable experience.

Apple Sound Recognition Feature

Apple is enhancing its existing Sound Recognition feature with a new Name Recognition capability, which alerts users when their name is called—providing greater support for those with hearing impairments. Adding further, the CarPlay is being updated to support larger text and Sound Recognition, making in-car accessibility more inclusive and friendly for the users.