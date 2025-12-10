Advertisement
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

Apple Rolls Out 'Tap to Pay' Feature On iPhone; How It Works And Which Platforms Offer This Service- Details

Apple Tap to Pay Feature: Tap to Pay on iPhone works with Apple Pay, other digital wallets, and contactless credit and debit cards from major payment networks.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 11:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Rolls Out 'Tap to Pay' Feature On iPhone; How It Works And Which Platforms Offer This Service- Details Image Credit: apple.com (Official)

Apple's Tap To Pay Feature: The Cupertino-based tech giant has rolled out the Tap to Pay on iPhone feature in Hong Kong. With this Apple's Tap to Pay feature, the thousands of merchants can accept payments through iPhones directly via the contactless method, and they don’t need any additional hardware or terminals. Hence, the merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business.

Apple Tap to Pay Feature: iPhone Expands Digital Payments

Merchants can now accept payments by asking customers to hold their contactless card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or any digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone. The transaction is completed securely using NFC technology. The Adyen, Global Payments, KPay, and SoePay are the first platforms in Hong Kong to support Tap to Pay on iPhone.

This feature helps businesses across sectors like taxis, retail, food and beverages, beauty, and professional services accept contactless payments without extra hardware. Tap to Pay on iPhone works with Apple Pay, other digital wallets, and major contactless cards, including American Express, JCB, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa. (Also Read: Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro India Launch Teased; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Features)

Apple Tap to Pay Feature: How It Works

Merchants using an iPhone 11 or later with the latest iOS can now accept payments through NFC. Customers just need to hold their contactless card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone to finish the payment. No extra terminals or hardware are needed, making this a convenient option for businesses of any size. 

