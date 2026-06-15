/Apple’s 2026 software cut: 16 devices are losing support – Check if yours is on the list

Apple’s 2026 software cut: Apple is cutting software support for 16 devices across four product categories: iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Apple TV, starting this autumn. The company confirmed the move at WWDC 2026 on June 8, alongside the announcements of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and tvOS 27. Devices that miss the cut will stop receiving new features, performance improvements, and eventually critical security patches. No iPhones are affected this year.
Apple watch may no longer get major updates
The Apple Watch sees the sharpest cuts this year. watchOS 27 drops support for the Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra (first generation), and Apple Watch SE (second generation) in one go, marking the largest single-year loss of Apple Watch support ever recorded. To run watchOS 27, your watch now needs at least an S9 or S10 chip inside.
For context, many of these watches are only three to four years old. Anyone who paid premium prices for the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, launched in 2022, will find their device cut off in under four years.
Full list of apple devices losing software support
|Device
|Year
|Apple Watch Series 6
|2020
|Apple Watch Series 7
|2021
|Apple Watch Series 8
|2022
|Apple Watch Ultra (1st gen)
|2022
|Apple Watch SE (2nd gen)
|2022
|iPad Air (3rd gen)
|2019
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen)
|2018
|iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen)
|2018
|iPad (8th gen)
|2020
|iPad mini (5th gen)
|2019
|MacBook Pro 16-inch
|2019
|MacBook Pro 13-inch (4x Thunderbolt 3)
|2020
|iMac
|2020
|Mac Pro
|2019
|Apple TV HD
|2015
|Apple TV 4K (1st gen)
|2017
Five iPads no longer make the grade
iPadOS 27 raises the minimum chip requirement to the A14 Bionic or M1, dropping five models that still run iPadOS 26 today: the iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad (8th generation), and iPad mini (5th generation).
This is a notably aggressive cut. By comparison, iPadOS 26 dropped only a single device from the previous year’s list. If you own one of these iPads and rely on it for work, school, or creative tasks, now is a good time to plan your next purchase.
Intel macs mark the end
macOS Golden Gate marks the end of the road for Intel-based Macs. The four remaining Intel machines that ran macOS Tahoe, the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020, four Thunderbolt 3 ports), iMac (2020), and Mac Pro (2019), do not make the cut for macOS Golden Gate. Apple had signalled that this transition was coming, and this year makes it official. If your Mac runs on Intel silicon, your upgrade cycle has officially begun.
What should you do now?
If your device appears on this list, you are not completely without options right away. Apple typically continues issuing security patches for the previous operating system version for at least a year after it is superseded. That means your device should stay relatively safe through late 2027, but it will not receive new Apple Intelligence features, the revamped Siri, or any of the Liquid Glass design updates that iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate bring.
Apple’s new operating systems are expected to roll out as free software upgrades in autumn 2026, with a developer beta already live and a public beta expected in July. If you want the newest features as soon as they are released, you will need a newer device.
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