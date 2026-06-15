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Apple’s 2026 software cut: 16 devices are losing support – Check if yours is on the list

Apple’s 2026 software cut: The Apple Watch sees the sharpest cuts this year. watchOS 27 drops support for the Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra (first generation), and Apple Watch SE (second generation) in one go.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 03:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
Apple’s 2026 software cut: 16 devices are losing support – Check if yours is on the list
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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