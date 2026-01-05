Apple’s iPhone Exports From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme

New Delhi: US tech giant Apple achieved a major milestone under India’s smartphone production‑linked incentive (PLI) scheme, with the company's iPhone exports crossing $50 billion by December 2025, industry data showed. The figure is expected to rise further, with three months still remaining in Apple’s five‑year PLI window. In the first nine months of FY26, iPhone exports stood at nearly $16 billion, pushing cumulative shipments during the PLI period beyond the $50‑billion mark.

By comparison, Samsung exported devices worth around $17 billion during its five‑year eligibility period under the scheme from FY21 to FY25. Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the country includes five iPhone assembly plants -- three operated by Tata Group entities and two by Foxconn -- supported by a supply chain of around 45 companies, including many MSMEs supplying components for domestic and global operations.

Driven largely by iPhone shipments, which contributed about 75 per cent of total smartphone exports, smartphones rose to India’s single largest export category in FY25, up from their rank of 167 among export items in 2015.

India became the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with more than 99 per cent of phones sold domestically now Made in India. India has moved up the manufacturing value chain.

The smartphone PLI scheme is scheduled to conclude in March 2026, though the government is reportedly exploring ways to extend support. Under revised rules, companies were allowed to claim incentives for any five consecutive years within a six‑year period.

Apple’s suppliers and Samsung were also selected under the electronics component manufacturing scheme, with the latter set to establish a display module sub‑assembly unit, expected to generate employment for about 300 people. Apple sold about 6.5 million iPhone 16 units in the first 11 months of 2025, making it the country’s highest‑selling smartphone, according to a new report.

The report from Counterpoint Research said that Apple outpaced Android rivals in the same period. The research firm’s data found the gap is striking as the iPhone 15 also made it to the top five best‑selling list.