Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2958052https://zeenews.india.com/technology/apple-s-manufacturing-push-in-india-to-curb-tax-leakage-create-jobs-report-2958052.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Apple’s Manufacturing Push In India To Curb Tax Leakage, Create Jobs: Report

In the first half of 2025, as much as 78 per cent of iPhones assembled in India were shipped to the US, up from 53 per cent a year earlier.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple’s Manufacturing Push In India To Curb Tax Leakage, Create Jobs: ReportImage Credit: Apple.com (Official)

New Delhi: US tech giant Apple’s decision to manufacture its entire iPhone 17 range in India will enhance supply chain efficiency, reduce tax leakage, and make a stronger case for India as a premium device manufacturing hub, experts said on Wednesday.

The 'Make in India' initiative, bolstered by Apple’s expanded footprint, is expected to generate substantial employment, boost exports, and enhance India’s credibility as a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

By shifting production to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through partners Foxconn and Tata Electronics, Apple avoids the 20 per cent Basic Customs Duty otherwise levied on imported, fully assembled devices.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Local assembly also insulates the company from potential tariff escalations in the US, said Krishan Arora, Partner – Tax Planning &amp; Optimisation, Grant Thornton Bharat. After the US imposed higher tariffs on India, some of the country's exports now face duties as high as 50 per cent, though smartphones remain exempt for now.

The move by Apple also unlocked further gains under India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which offers 4–6 per cent cash incentives on incremental phone sales manufactured in India over five years, Arora said, adding that the company’s decision may not immediately lower prices for consumers in India.

This has helped Apple’s contract manufacturers surpass $10 billion in iPhone exports in FY 2024–25, with exports surging 53 per cent year-on-year in H1 2025 to reach 23.9 million units, he added. In the first half of 2025, as much as 78 per cent of iPhones assembled in India were shipped to the US, up from 53 per cent a year earlier.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended capital subsidies, fast-tracked environmental clearances, and dedicated electronics parks, while Karnataka has offered land at concessional rates, power tariff rebates, and skill development grants.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK