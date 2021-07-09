Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini named 2021 iPhone due to THIS reason

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is set to launch iPhone 13 and other models this year. The 2021 iPhone models will be called the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.

According to a report, Apple is looking to follow last year’s naming convention to name this year’s iPhones. Apple’s iPhone 13 name means the company is not going to stray away from the increasing order of numbers for the iPhone anytime soon.

The report further stated that the 2021 iPhone would be called the iPhone 13 will succeed over the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 Pro will take things forward from the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will succeed the iPhone 13 Pro Max as the successor, and the iPhone 13 mini will be the successor to the iPhone 12 mini.

Foxconn which is set to be a major manufacturer of the iPhone 13 series will also be involved in the process of fulfilling orders for the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Besides Foxconn, Apple comes with several other manufacturers like Pegatron, the Taiwanese manufacturer of the iPhone which faced repercussions after being found violating Apple's code of conduct.

Apple iPhone 13’s naming has become a big deal because of the belief of people in triskaidekaphobia, which is the fear of the number 13. As per the Macrumors, a recent survey showed one out of five iPhone and iPad users are not in favour of the iPhone 13 as the name for the next iPhone model.

Almost 38 percent of participants suggested Apple drop these numbers and go for names that have the corresponding year of launch in them.

