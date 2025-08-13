Can You Hack The Most Secure Mobile Device, The iPhone? If Yes, Apple Will Pay You Crores; Check Rules and Eligibility

Most Secure Mobile Device: Apple has always been serious about the security of its devices, building a wall that is almost impossible to break. This time, the Cupertino giant has issued the ultimate challenge for tech wizards and ethical hackers—crack an iPhone’s security, and you could win a jaw-dropping reward of around Rs 16 crore.

To back this initiative, Apple introduced the Apple Security Bounty program in 2022. The program aims to strengthen security while rewarding those who contribute to it. This isn’t just about money—it’s about proving your skills against one of the most secure devices in the world. So, do you have what it takes to outsmart Apple? The stage is yours.

What Is Apple Security Bounty Program?

The bounty is split into different categories, each offering a specific reward amount. For example, a successful device attack through physical access can earn up to $250,000 (approximately Rs 2.09 crore). Exploiting a device via a user-installed app could bring in $150,000 (around Rs 1.25 crore). Meanwhile, carrying out a network attack that involves user interaction can also fetch a reward of up to $250,000 (about Rs 2.09 crore).

Apple Security Bounty Program: Highest Reward

The highest rewards are for the toughest hacks. A network attack that works without any user action, like a zero-click attack, can earn up to $1 million. You can get the same amount for remotely attacking request data in a private cloud. The biggest prize — $2 million — is for breaking through Lockdown Mode, a special feature that gives maximum security to people targeted by serious digital threats.

Apple Security Bounty Program: Rules And Eligibility

To earn a reward, participants must follow Apple’s strict rules on testing and disclosure. They cannot disrupt services for other users or access data and property they don’t own. Any security flaw they find must be reported only to Apple. To qualify for payment, they must keep the information private and not share it with anyone until Apple has fixed the issue and released an official security advisory.