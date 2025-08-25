Apple Store To Open In Pune Ahead of iPhone 17 Series India Debut; Check Expected Launch Date

New Apple Store In India: Good news for iPhone users! Maharashtra is set to get its second Apple Store in early September, just around the expected launch timeline of the rumoured iPhone 17 series India launch, as per media reports. The new Apple Store is coming to Pune next week. The US tech giant will open the outlet at KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park.

Spanning 10,000 sq. ft., it will be the company’s fourth exclusive store in India after Mumbai and Delhi, with another launch expected soon in Bengaluru. However, the official dates and information for the Apple Store in Pune is yet to be announced by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

First Apple Store Opened In April 2023

These Apple Stores across the country give customers a chance to experience Apple products at their best, including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch models, Macs, and other accessories. Notably, the first Apple Store opened in Mumbai in April 2023, marking Apple’s commitment to the country. In recent years, the company has scaled up iPhone production at local facilities, a move widely seen as part of its strategy to strengthen its India operations while reducing reliance on China.

Apple is manufacturing all four models of its upcoming iPhone 17 series in India before the September launch reportedly. This is the first time that every version, including the high-end Pro models, will be built in India from the beginning. The move is part of Apple’s plan to depend less on China for US shipments and avoid tariff risks. The company has already moved a large part of its iPhone production for the US market from China to India. (Also Read: Elon Musk-Owned Starlink In India: Check Expected Release Date, Price, Monthly Plans, Internet Speed, And Other Details)

iPhone 17 Series India Launch Date (Expected)

Apple is likely to unveil its latest iPhone series in India. The Cupertino giant is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup, which will come with iOS 26 out of the box. The series is set to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. (Also Read: Free Cloud Storage For All Citizens; What You Can Store, Space Limit, And Follow THESE Steps To Claim Free Space)

The much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup is also rumored to debut with an upgraded version of Dynamic Island, offering a smoother and more intuitive experience. Notably, the company is anticipated to host its launch event on September 9 this year, likely at the Cupertino campus.