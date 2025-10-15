Apple Teases New MacBook Pro Launch With M5 Chip And Better Battery; Check Expected Price

Apple M5 MacBook Pro Launch: Apple is expected to launch refreshed versions of its laptop and tablet lineups later this month. On X, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, posted a cryptic message saying, “Something powerful is coming,” accompanied by a silhouetted image of a MacBook Pro.

According to the company’s official teaser, the M5 MacBook Pro is set to be unveiled at the October 2025 event. There is also speculation that Apple may introduce the new iPad Pro powered by the M5 chip during the same event.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro: What Teaser Hints

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the teaser, the laptop appears to have a bluish tint, possibly hinting at a new “sky blue” colour option, similar to the MacBook Air and iPhone Air. What’s really catching attention, though, is the shape — the MacBook forms a clear “V,” which might represent the Roman numeral for five. Greg Joswiak also wrote “Mmmmm” with five M’s, a detail fans believe is a playful hint at the upcoming M5 chip.

Mmmmm… something powerful is coming. pic.twitter.com/hHDYwuisJC — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 14, 2025

It is also reported that Apple might launch these new products on separate days, a strategy the company previously used for the M4 lineup in October last year.

Apple M5 MacBook Pro Specs And Price (Expected)

Apple is preparing to launch its new M5-powered devices this week, including the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Vision Pro. The base version of the M5 MacBook Pro is expected to arrive first, while the M5 Pro and M5 Max models may be introduced early next year.

The new Apple MacBook Pro may also offer improved battery life with the upgraded processor. It is likely to be available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, with prices starting around Rs 1.70 lakh, similar to the entry-level M4 MacBook Pro.