Apple To Clock Record Sales In India During Festive Season With 28 Per Cent Growth: Analysts

New Delhi: US tech giant Apple is set to achieve its highest festive-season sales in India, with analysts forecasting a 28 per cent year-on-year increase in 2025, driven by the early success of the iPhone 17 series. Counterpoint Research projected record growth due to an aggressive n-1 strategy during the festive season, with the 17 series outperforming the 16 series.

Analysts noted that first-week sales of the iPhone 17 series are 19 per cent higher than those of the iPhone 16 series. “Apple is effectively capitalizing on the premiumization trend in India,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

Pro and Pro Max models are experiencing the highest demand, with stockouts reported across various channels, and the Cosmic Orange variant proving particularly popular, Pathak added. Upgrading the base variant to 256GB, along with cashback offers and up to 24-month EMIs, significantly enhances its value.

The new iPhone 17 Air, despite a higher price, is gaining stronger traction than last year's Plus model, Pathak noted. Initial demand is outpacing supply, making it challenging for retailers to secure inventory, especially for the 17 Pro models.

Prabhu Ram, VP, Industry Research Group (IRG), CMR, said Apple is on track to cross 4.5 million shipments this festive quarter, with the new iPhone Air expected to generate fresh traction. He also noted that pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 line are surpassing last year's figures, positioning Apple for continued momentum through Diwali.

Apple launched the iPhone 17 on September 9, featuring the new Centre Stage front camera, a 48MP Fusion Main camera with optical 2x Telephoto, and a 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide camera that captures expansive scenes and macro photography in greater detail.

The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is bigger and brighter, the company claimed. With the new Ceramic Shield 2, the front cover is reported to be tougher, offering three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation, along with reduced glare. The phone is powered by the latest-generation A19 chip for enhanced performance and longevity.