Apple to launch iPhone SE 3 in first half of 2022: Check price, features and more

Amid all the speculations over the launch of the Apple iPhone 13 later this year, there is a new update that Cupertino-based tech giant is set to unveil the iPhone SE 3 in the first half of 2022.



iPhone SE 3 is expected to have the A14 Bionic chipset which is similar to iPhone 12 series and besides that, there will be an upgraded hardware design, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said.

In terms of other specifications, iPhone SE3 will be equipped with a 4.7inch LCD panel against an OLED panel. The price is set at Rs 45,000 and it is touted to be the cheapest 5G iPhone from Apple. The previous version, which is the iPhone SE 2020 costs Rs 39,900.

Apple analyst Kuo revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will be quite similar as compared to other SE models and it is expected to have chunky bezels at the top and bottom, a physical home button, a Touch ID, and a single camera on the rear.

Ming-Chi Kuo had already hinted before about the larger iPhone SE that was supposed to launch in late 2021 but then it got postponed to the first half of 2022 as it was supposedly coinciding with Apple’s spring launch of the iPhone SE.

Live TV

#mute