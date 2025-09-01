Apple To Launch Watch Ultra 3 With Satellite Connectivity On Sept 9; Check Expected Specs And Health Features

Apple Watch Ultra 3 India Launch: Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, is set to unveil its latest smartwatch lineup at the September 9 “Awe Dropping” event, alongside the iPhone 17 series. The lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3, marking the next major upgrade after skipping a redesign last year. Apple maintaining the legacy, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained tight-lipped about the upgrades its latest smartwatches could offer.

Adding further, the Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 are expected to run on watchOS 26, which brings several Liquid Glass UI elements already seen in recent iOS 26 beta releases.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications (Expected)

The device is expected to see a resolution bump to 422 x 514 pixels, compared to 410 x 502 on the Watch Ultra 2, though the case size may remain the same. It will likely be powered by the new S11 chip, offering performance on par with the S9 and S10, and could feature the LTPO3 OLED display introduced with last year’s Series 10.

Apple may also bring satellite connectivity to its smartwatch lineup for the first time, enabling Emergency SOS and possibly text messaging in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi service—a feature that would greatly benefit outdoor users. (Also Read: iPhone 16e Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features)

Adding further, the Ultra 3 may mark a shift from LTE to 5G with MediaTek’s 5G RedCap chip. Charging could also see an upgrade, as Apple may use the redesigned coil and antenna system from the Series 10, which improved charging speeds to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Health Features (Expected)

Apple is reportedly working on integrating blood pressure monitoring into upcoming Watch models. This feature could help users track potential hypertension risks and receive timely alerts, encouraging them to seek medical advice at an early stage.