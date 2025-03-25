Apple New Update iOS 18.4: Apple is likely to announce a major update for AirPods Max, delivering the ultimate listening experience and even greater performance for music production. The US-based technology giant has stated that a new update is set to roll out next month, enabling these advanced audio capabilities over USB-C specifically for AirPods Max with USB-C. The new update could enhance audio quality across music, movies, and gaming.

The company confirmed that lossless and ultra-low latency audio will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 for AirPods Max with USB-C. Meanwhile, the update is expected to expand Apple Intelligence to new regions, improvements to Siri have been delayed.

Apple New Update: What's New

This update will enable 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, allowing users to experience studio-quality sound in its purest form. Additionally, Apple Music subscribers will gain access to over 100 million songs in lossless audio. The update also benefits music creators by enabling seamless integration with Logic Pro and other music production apps.

Another key improvement is ultra-low latency audio, significantly reducing lag and making response times as fast as the built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone, enhancing the experience across music, movies, and gaming.

AirPods Max: Price In India

AirPods Max are priced at Rs 59,900 and comes in midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange colour options. Consumers can purchase the device via Apple’s online store, Apple Store app, and authorized resellers across India.