Apple To Skip iPhone 18 For Foldable iPhone In 2026? Major Reshuffle In Plans Before iPhone 17 Launch — What It Means for Customers

Apple iPhone 18 Launch: Over the years, Apple has traditionally unveiled its flagship iPhone models in September or October, hosting its much-anticipated mega-events during these months to launch premium devices. Meanwhile, the fans are currently waiting for the iPhone 17 series, expected to debut next month in September 2025.

However, according to South Korea’s ETNews, Apple may break tradition in 2026 by skipping the September launch of the iPhone 18. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to focus on its first-ever foldable iPhone, revamping its release cycle.

The iPhone 18 lineup will likely be pushed to 2027, alongside the more affordable iPhone 18e. It means that there will be no iPhone 18 launch next year, although Apple may still introduce other high-end models in its fall event. Reports suggest that the iPhone 18 series could feature four models — iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone. Adding further, Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 17e early next year.

Meanwhile, the company has reportedly informed several suppliers that the iPhone 18 will not be part of Apple’s September 2026 release lineup.

Apple iPhone 18 Launch: What It Means For Customers

Apple may be changing its launch strategy, which could reshape how customers plan their upgrades. Instead of releasing all models in September, the company might split launches, introducing premium devices in the fall and budget-friendly ones in the spring.

This shift would mean fewer options during India’s festive shopping season, with a stronger focus on Pro and foldable models. For regular buyers, the wait for a standard iPhone upgrade could become longer than before. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Price Leaked In India; Check Expected Keynote, Pre-Order, Sale And Stable iOS 26 Build Date)

Apple Foldable Phones Specs

The much-rumoured iPhone Fold is expected to be priced between $1,800 and $2,500 (around Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.1 lakh), firmly placing it in the ultra-premium category. Reports hint at a crease-free book-style design featuring a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen.

To optimise internal space, Apple may replace Face ID with a side-mounted Touch ID sensor. According to CJP Morgan, the foldable iPhone could start at $1,999 (around Rs 1,74,799), putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.