Apple unveils iPad 2021 and iPad Mini at California event: Check features and more

Apple has finally launched two new iPads. First one is the iPad 2021 and the other one is the iPad Mini. Apple's iPad 2021 comes with the latest A13 Bionic chipset along with a button at the bottom as well. The iPad will be equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 122 degree point of view. The company claims that the new design will ensure a great productivity experience. It will support the first-generation Apple Pencil. It will ship with iPadOS 15.

The Cupertino based tech giant has unveiled iPad mini which comes with an 8.3-inch screen along with Touch ID as part of the top button. The company claims that this will bring 40% better performance when it comes to CPU and also massive jump in GPU performance. It will be a 5G supported iPad and will run on A13 Bionic chipset.

In terms of camera, Apple iPad mini will have a rear camera of 12MP and it can record in 4K. On the front, it will have a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is also equipped with a new speaker system with stereo. It will come with a new folio cover. A new set of smart folio covers as well. It also supports the second-generation iPad mini.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.