Apple Upbeat On India Expansion, Opens Retail Store In Noida, 5th In Country

US tech giant Apple on Wednesday previewed Apple Noida, its first retail store here and fifth in the country so far.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 04:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Noida: US tech giant Apple on Wednesday previewed Apple Noida, its first retail store here and fifth in the country so far. Located in DLF Mall of India, the new store brings together Apple’s full lineup of products and services. The new retail store in Noida is part of Apple’s retail expansion that began in 2023 with Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, followed by Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune in September 2025. 

Apple Noida opened on Thursday, December 11, at 1 p.m. IST, where more than 80 team members are ready to help customers shop for the latest Apple products, including the latest iPhone series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the all-new iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro (powered by the M5 chip). Customers can take advantage of Apple’s retail services, including personalised setup and support, said the company.

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. “Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”

In their first year, the two outlets reportedly generated nearly Rs 800 crore in combined revenue, making them among Apple’s best-performing stores worldwide. Interestingly, the smaller Saket store contributed almost 60 per cent of total sales. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Noida also runs on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

