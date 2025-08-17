Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Update: Apple is bringing back a redesigned Blood Oxygen feature with workaround on some of its latest Apple Watch models in the US. The watch models include Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users. This feature will be introduced through iPhone and Apple Watch software.

The feature was removed for months because of a patent dispute. Now, Apple has found a workaround and is restoring it through the new iOS 18.6.1 and watchOS 11.6.1 updates. Apple’s decision to release the update follows a fresh US Customs ruling that allows the company to import watches with a redesigned version of the technology.

Apple's Blood Oxygen Feature; How Users Can Access It

In the US, users of these Apple Watch models who don’t currently have the Blood Oxygen feature can get the redesigned version by updating their iPhone to iOS 18.6.1 and Apple Watch to watchOS 11.6.1.

Apple's Blood Oxygen Feature: How It Works

With the update, the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch will send data to the paired iPhone for processing, and results will appear in the Health app under the Respiratory section. This change follows a US Customs ruling. In short, Apple Watch users can measure blood oxygen on their watch again, but the results will show up on the iPhone. Apple Watches already sold with the original feature, or those bought outside the US, won’t be affected. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Get Massive Price Cut On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Other Features)

Apple's Blood Oxygen Feature Banned In 2023

Apple’s blood oxygen feature, removed in late 2023 after a patent dispute with Masimo Corp. and a US Customs ban, is now returning for Apple Watch models where it was disabled. The comeback follows a Customs ruling. Adding further, Apple is also expected to launch new Apple Watch models with the iPhone 17, again highlighting blood oxygen tracking along with health tools like heart rate monitoring.