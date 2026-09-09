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Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched: Check price, features and specs

Apple has upgraded the optical sensors on both watches for more accurate readings.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched: Check price, features and specs
Image Credit: Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched: Price, features and specs

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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