/Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 launched: Check price, features and specs

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4: Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. Both models bring a solid set of upgrades focused on health, fitness, and AI. They run watchOS 27, and this update brings a new Readiness app that gives you a deeper look into your daily health and recovery, not just surface-level stats.
Strength training also gets better tracking this time around, and Apple has upgraded the optical sensors on both watches for more accurate readings. If you liked the ceramic case option from older Apple Watches, good news: it's back on the Series 12. The Ultra 4, meanwhile, focuses on battery life, offering an improvement over the previous model.
This announcement came alongside Apple's other big reveals, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the new AirPods 5.
On pricing, the Apple Watch Series 12 starts at $399, which comes to around Rs 37,956. The Ultra 4 costs more at $799, roughly Rs 76,000. Both watches are open for pre-order starting today, and they'll officially go on sale from September 18, 2026.
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