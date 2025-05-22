Apple WWDC 2025 Dates Announced: All You Want To Know About iOS 19, Compatible iPhones And New Features

New Delhi: Apple is all set to reveal iOS 19, the next big update for iPhones, and it’s expected to bring some major changes. The official launch will take place on June 9 at WWDC 2025, where Apple is likely to show off a new look, a smarter Siri, and several exciting new features for users to enjoy.

iOS 19 is expected to work on a wide range of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 11 series all the way up to the upcoming iPhone 16. It’s also likely to support the 2nd and 3rd generation iPhone SE models, so many users can look forward to getting the update.

Expected iOS 19 Compatible Devices:

iPhone 11 Series: 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Series: 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Series: 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Series: 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Series: 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Series (upcoming): 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e

iPhone SE: 2nd Gen, 3rd Gen

Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 is likely to get a fresh new look, taking design cues from visionOS—the sleek interface used in the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Apple Brings Encrypted RCS Messaging to Its Devices

Apple has announced that it will add end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging to the Messages app in future updates, including iOS 19, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. This means Apple is adopting the latest RCS Universal Profile 3.0, which brings new features similar to iMessage and improved security. Right now, iOS 18 supports an older version (2.4), so this is a big step forward for messaging on Apple devices.

Real-Time Speech Translation Coming to AirPods

With iOS 19 and new firmware updates, some AirPods models will soon get a live translation feature. Here’s how it works: if someone speaks in a different language, like Spanish, your iPhone will translate their words and stream the English version straight to your AirPods. At the same time, when you respond in English, your iPhone will translate your reply into Spanish and play it aloud—making conversations in different languages much easier.

